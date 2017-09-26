VOTER INFOMATION

Voter's Guide for 2018 elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting. (KTRK)

Election Day is November 6, 2018. Early voting in Texas is open from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2.

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.

Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

Polls are open at various times during early voting and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

  • United States passport


If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection dayvotingvoter infomationABC13 & YouHarris CountyGalveston CountyMontgomery CountyBrazoria CountyFort Bend County
VOTER INFOMATION
How to register to vote in Texas
Texas sets new voter registration record
September 25th is National Voter Registration Day 2018
ABC13 and Univision 45 host Voter Registration Drive
More voter infomation
POLITICS
Beto O'Rourke camp sued over excessive campaign texts
Trump supporters camp out day before Houston MAGA rally
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
The seven days and 5,000 emails that brought down Darian Ward
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump supporters camp out day before Houston MAGA rally
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Beto O'Rourke camp sued over excessive campaign texts
Man serenaded by singer Patti Labelle after giving her flowers
ABC13 DEBATE: US House Texas District 7 race
Show More
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in front of 3 kids
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
More News