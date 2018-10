Voter's Guide for 2018 elections

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)



Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS



Texas personal identification card issued by DPS



Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS



United States military identification card containing the person's photograph



United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph



United States passport

Election Day is November 6, 2018. Early voting in Texa s is open from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2.If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.Get your guide here:Polls are open at various times during early voting and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.