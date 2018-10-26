Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're worrying about not having a ride to the polls this year, Eyewitness News has you covered.
Here's a list of ways you can get to and from voting locations in your area.
METRO
METRO is offering free round trip services on Saturday, Oct. 27 and on Election Day, Nov. 6. Both services run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Uber
The ride sharing company is offering free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.
Uber will also include a "get to the polls button" to help you find your polling location.
Lyft
The company is offering 50 percent off rides to those in need, as well as, free rides to undeserved communities. The discounts will be available through the company's partners like Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote, Voto Latino and many others.
TOP PAC
Through their program, Drive for Democracy, Texas Organizing Projects will be pairing with volunteer drivers to transport voters to the polls.
Voto Latino
The group has teamed up with Lyft to provide free and discounted rides to the polls for those in need.