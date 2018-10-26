POLITICS

Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're worrying about not having a ride to the polls this year, Eyewitness News has you covered.

Here's a list of ways you can get to and from voting locations in your area.

METRO
METRO is offering free round trip services on Saturday, Oct. 27 and on Election Day, Nov. 6. Both services run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Uber
The ride sharing company is offering free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.

Uber will also include a "get to the polls button" to help you find your polling location.

Lyft
The company is offering 50 percent off rides to those in need, as well as, free rides to undeserved communities. The discounts will be available through the company's partners like Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote, Voto Latino and many others.

TOP PAC
Through their program, Drive for Democracy, Texas Organizing Projects will be pairing with volunteer drivers to transport voters to the polls.

Voto Latino
The group has teamed up with Lyft to provide free and discounted rides to the polls for those in need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfree stufflyftubermetroelectionmidterm electionsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
Fired CSI's mishandling of evidence impacts sex assault cases
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
The best weather weekend since April
Fresno teen's video of 'Kajabe Can Can' goes viral
Show More
Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10
2 more suspicious packages recovered
Houston teen on life support after being shot in head dies
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Houston Texans' Will Fuller out for season after tearing ACL
More News