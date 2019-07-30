Ed Wulfe, the man who saved Gulfgate and Meyerland, dies at age 85

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most visionary and admired figures in real estate has died.
Ed Wulfe, a gregarious and beloved civic leader who spearheaded the development of shopping centers in the Gulfgate, Meyerland, and Uptown areas, passed away on Sunday, July 28, in Houston. He was 85.
"Ed Wulfe spent decades reshaping Houston into the city we know," said Mayor Sylvester Turner, in a statement. "Even if you didn't know his name, you saw and experienced the significant ways he made our city better. Mr. Wulfe revitalized the Gulfgate and Meyerland Plaza shopping centers and successfully chaired a city-wide referendum campaign to expand Houston's light rail and transit systems."
