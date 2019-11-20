Society

Houston Food Bank loses 1.8 million pounds of food after leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank was forced to throw out about 1.8 million pounds of food after an ammonia leak contaminated its refrigerated areas last week.

The food bank works to help the 1.1 million people struggling with food insecurity in the 18 counties they serve.

The Houston Food Bank will need the community's help to replace the lost food. You can learn more about how to donate your time, food or money here.

ABC13 and the Houston Food Bank are also teaming up for the 39th annual ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive.

Show your holiday spirit by donating food in a red barrel at your local grocery store from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6. You can also drop off food during the live broadcast on Dec. 6 at the ABC13 station located at 3310 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77005.
