Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shares Kwanzaa message

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is wishing all who celebrate a happy first day of Kwanzaa.She posted a video on Instagram commemorating the holiday that honors African American and Pan-African culture and talked about celebrating the holiday growing up."Every year, our family and our extended family, we would gather around, across multiple generations, and we'd tell stories," she said. "We'd light the candles, and of course afterward, have a beautiful meal."During each night of the seven-night celebration, families light the Kinara while discussing one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, called the Nguzo Saba."My favorite [principle] was always the one about self-determination - Kujichagulia," Harris said. "It's about not letting anyone write our future for us, but going out and writing it ourselves."Kwanzaa is celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.