Houston family put on 14-day quarantine after returning from Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Easter weekend trip to Louisiana for a Texas family of three has resulted in a 14-day quarantine.Stacey Hohenstein said she, her husband and their young son had been planning to visit family in Shreveport to see their six-week-old grandson. They had already been self-quarantining in Texas to be safe.Shortly after traveling back to Texas on Monday, they were pulled over by a Texas DPS trooper on US Hwy 84."They came and asked us where we had been, and we told them why we went, where we went and that we stayed quarantined. They said, 'It's mandatory that you go home in quarantine for 14 days, don't leave your house or have anyone at your house,'" Hohenstein said.While she already knew it was required and she was planning to quarantine upon returning anyway, she didn't expect a follow up at her home by a DPS special agent three days later."He called my husband's phone before he came, but we didn't recognize the number, so neither one of us answered," Hohenstein said. "About 15 minutes later, he showed up at the door and he said 'I just need to verify that Stacey, Mike and Jax are in the home.'"Because her husband works from home and she's a stay at home mom, the 14-day quarantine doesn't affect them much. But, she hope this serves as a reminder for people driving from Louisiana back into Texas.The mandatory 14-day quarantine order for people traveling from Louisiana to Texas took effect March 30 and remains in effect until further notice.If you are caught not following the order, you could face a fine of $1000 or up to six months in jail.As of April 15, DPS Officers have screened over 246,000 people and collected more than 29,000 travel forms from people subject to the mandated self-quarantine.