Purchase tickets to Houston Astros ghost tour of Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attention all Houston Astros fans! Join the Astros on a ghost tour next week.

Most people don't know about the haunted history site of Minute Maid Park, which used to be a neighborhood known as Quality Hill.

The tour will explore ghost stories on a one-hour dark, eerie tour on Friday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per guest.



