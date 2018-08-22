SOCIETY

Houston television icon and member of the ABC13 family Ed Brandon has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Former longtime ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon has passed away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston television icon and longtime member of the ABC13 family Ed Brandon died peacefully last night in Houston.

Ed came to Houston in 1972 to become the weathercaster for 13 Eyewitness News. KTRK's station management gave him the title of "Texas' Most Experienced Weathercaster."

Ed played a prominent role on Live at Five, and Eyewitness News at 6 and 10pm, alongside anchors Dave Ward, Shara Fryer, Gina Gaston, Melanie Lawson, Art Rascon, Sports Director Bob Allen and Action 13's Marvin Zindler.

ABC13 General Manager Henry Florsheim said, "Ed was part of the Eyewitness team that formed the foundation for ABC13 today. Ed presented weather with a smile and made it understandable for all."



A native Texan, Ed was born in Texarkana, Texas in 1942 and attended Austin's McCallum High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He started his broadcast career as a disc jockey at radio stations in Texarkana and Longview. After a stint as an announcer at an Austin radio station, he moved into television as a talk show host and weather reporter at KHFI-TV in Austin.

In May 1972, Ed left Austin to accept the weather position with KTRK-TV. He retired from ABC13 in May 2007 after 35 years with the company.

Ed's brother Burt Branstetter tells us, "Ed was the sweetest guy I ever knew and loved his Channel 13 family."

Ed served for many years on the Advisory Board of the Houston Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. He hosted an annual golf tournament benefiting Cenikor, one of the nation's largest and most successful non-profit residential treatment centers for indigent alcoholics and drug addicts.

Ed will be greatly missed by friends, family and many Houstonians whose lives he touched. A public memorial service is being planned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobituarycelebrity deathsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News