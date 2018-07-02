U.S. & WORLD

Homeless given free plane tickets in Seattle

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeless given free plane tickets in Seattle. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SEATTLE --
There's a new approach to handling the homeless population that is gaining attention in Seattle.

This week, a homeless couple was given two plane tickets to Kansas, and the city of Seattle picked up the tab.

Now, the homeless population is protesting in front of the famous Space Needle in a large make-shift encampment they call homeless mansion.

While some see this as a way to move them out of the city, some who are living on the streets say they too would like a ticket, something they couldn't afford on their own.

The city says if someone wants to move for a confirmed and documented family reunion or a job, the city will consider using funds to buy them a ticket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldhomeless
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News