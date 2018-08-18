HOUSTON ISD

Quote described as 'sexist' on wall of Houston ISD school has been removed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD has removed a controversial quote off the wall of a Montrose-area school Saturday morning.

The picture of the quote, painted on a wall at Gregory Lincoln Education Center on Taft, was shared many times on social media after an HISD employee took it Friday and shared it with friends.

The quote reads, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman." It got a strong reaction.

"I think we're reinforcing stereotypes," said HISD parent Tish Ochoa, whose friend took the picture. "I mean, look at the climate in which we're living in. We're supposed to be teaching people to be responsible for their own actions. What is this teaching little girls?"

Others shared the same sentiment on social media. Some tweets added the #MeToo hashtag.

"So the onus is on a woman to act 'ladylike' in order to be treated with respect by a man? This is disgusting," wrote Twitter user "lisascraftylife."

"Sounds like they are trying to blame women for how men behave," tweeted "cfearnot."

Others were not offended.

"Teaching respect is wrong now? I don't get it. :(," wrote "bencreamer."

And, "squeezebox" tweeted, "I don't see anything wrong with this message. Only people with a mental illness would be offended."

Just as controversial is who's being quoted: Sidney Biddle Barrows. She's the so-called "Mayflower Madam," a New York City escort service owner busted in the 1980s. She reportedly said the words to her escorts.

"I'm the mother of a little girl, a 6-year-old girl. I would die if my girl went to the school and saw that," said Ochoa.

Gregory Lincoln is a kindergarten through eighth grade school with a fine arts magnet program. The quote is on a wall above a locker bank and has been there for five years, according to HISD Trustee Diana Davila.

In response to the controversy, HISD sent a statement to Eyewitness News: "Please be advised that the quote on the wall of Gregory Lincoln PK-5 Education Center has been removed. Overnight, the wall decal letters were taken down, the wall was floated out, and new slab of drywall was installed and painted."

Ochoa is satisfied with HISD's response and said, "I hope it's done before school starts."

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
