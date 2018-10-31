Pumpkin carver creates spooky movie scenes for Halloween

It's Halloween and we are seeing a lot of great Jack-o-lanterns on social media.First up, Jack and Sally from the "Nightmare Before Christmas" were carved into a pumpkin.The amazing artwork was done by Courtney Wunder of Wunderkins Pumpkins.Wunder specializes in custom craft-pumpkin carving. She says each foam pumpkin is carved to look real and enhance your Halloween display.Wunder has been carving pumpkins since she was a child, and in 2015, she started making the pumpkins for her friends, family and even won a few local contests.She says it takes her about two to fours hours to carve a simpler pumpkin, and five to 10 hours for a more complex carve.Wonder has done 16 carvings this year, which focused on features like Harry Potter and other iconic spooky films.