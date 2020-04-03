Hackers use racial slurs in Zoom class at Prairie View A&M University

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 has forced many to switch to online learning, students and staff have learned that the new technology can be faulty.During a lecture, someone was able to hijack a class being held via Zoom for students at Prairie View A&M University. The hijackers begun insulting the students and professor with racial slurs and cursing.Professor Teresa Dowell-Vest was teaching, when four people gained access to the meeting and started cursing and using racial slurs.Since more people having been using video conferencing apps due to stay-at-home orders, there has been a rash of incidents of hackers getting into meetings and causing disruptionsThe FBI is warning that hackers have been able to hijack meetings and educational sessions on the app over the last few weeks.Experts suggest that meeting organizers do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.