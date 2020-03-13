H-E-B, Kroger adjusting store hours amid growing coronavirus fears

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Houston area, shoppers have been seeing empty shelves at local grocery stores including H-E-B and Walmart.Friday, H-E-B released a statement informing customers that it will begin limiting store hours in efforts to allow staff a chance to restock shelves.Starting immediately all H-E-B, Joe V's Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores will begin closing at 8 p.m. and reopening at 8 a.m. until further notice.H-E-B released a statement ensuring customers they don't need to panic about empty shelves."At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas. While the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans prepare. As a state, we can help slow the spread of the virus by working together. H-E-B is prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face."The grocer went on to explain that they have been preparing for months and have the ability to restock shelves."H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread."The company has also implemented purchasing limits for customers on certain items such as disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes, toilet paper, water and more.Here are some empty shelf photos sent in by ABC13 viewers:Staff said they were busy on Thursday and reported seeing the line to pay was out the door at one point.Starting Saturday, March 14, all Kroger stores in the Houston-area will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Staff at the Kroger Marketplace in Rosenberg said they'd been working since 10 p.m. Thursday and restocked shelves through the night. As soon as they put products out, the items were immediately snatched up.Many stores in Chinatown are fully stocked with toilet paper, meats, and shelf products like large bags of rice, according to ABC13 reporter Miya Shay.