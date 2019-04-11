'Texas-sized street art' Take a trip to see this George Strait mural, approved by the King of Country

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- When you get the stamp of approval from the King of Country himself, you know you're doing something right.Artist Matt Tumlinson painted a mural in San Antonio, depicting George Strait as a king, complete with a royal scepter.But in true Texas fashion, there's a twist. King George, as the singer is known, is also wearing a crown on top of his signature black cowboy hat.If you're up for taking a road trip, Tumlinson said his work of the south Texas native and country legend is located on N. St. Mary's Street.As if having the art skills to create a portrait like that isn't enough, Tumlinson also got props from the King, who gave the work his royal blessing."Now this is some Texas-sized street art!" Strait said on Instagram.We tip our hat to you, Matt!