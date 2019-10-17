'Gas can man' arrested for allegedly resisting arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The alleged "gas can man" is at it again.Harris County Precinct 7 deputies were called to the Gulf Fwy and Dixie Farm Road early Wednesday morning.Witnesses say Luz Alfred Garcia was laying on the hood of a car while punching the windshield.When deputies tried to restrain him, he allegedly started to elbow the deputy in the chest and chin.They eventually took him into custody.Garcia was arrested earlier this month for using his gas can to allegedly con drivers out of money.RELATED:He's now charged with assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.