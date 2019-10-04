"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man known as the "gas can man" has been arrested, according to the Harris County Pct. 8 Constable's Office.Luz Alfred Garcia is accused of approaching cars with a gas can in search of money."This man is NOT in need of your money and uses his empty gas can as a ruse to con people," the Constables Office said in a Facebook post Thursday.Garcia was taken into custody on charges of obstructing a roadway and had other warrants for his arrest.In the video posted, Garcia can be seen walking toward cars holding up the can and pointing at it."If he returns to the area again, like he has in the past, please feel free to reach out to us through this page or by calling our 24 hr dispatch center at 281-488-4040," the post stated.