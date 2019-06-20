Sign up for free swim lessons for kids in Houston and Katy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Experts estimate that 200 young children will drown in swimming pools each year. In Harris County, more than 20 drownings have occurred in 2019 alone.
Many places in Houston are kicking off summer with free swim lessons, so if the kids do find themselves in the water, they can enjoy it safely.
Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas will host free swim lessons on Thursday, June 20 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Children of all ages can learn life-saving skills. Space is limited to the first 300 participants. Sign up for the free swim lessons is required at typhoontexas.com
Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.
Houston Parks and Recreation
Sign up for youth swim lessons at absolutely no cost to the public.
Classes are offered at various skill levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Each session meets for a 30 minute class Tuesday through Friday for two weeks. To register for the classes, visit their website.
The City of Houston has also opened its 37 pools and 29 splash pads.
Anyone wanting to take a dip can enjoy the pools until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The regular summer schedule has begun, with pools open 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
