Society

Cypress-area "Free Little Libraries" mysteriously wiped clean of books

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Who would steal books from a neighborhood library?

That's the question one Cypress-area woman has after she discovered the shelves of the "Little Free Libraries" were missing the most important component, books.

For 3 years now, Sara Farris has had a "Little Free Library" outside of her home.

Farris says the library is a way for people in the neighborhood to leave books or just come grab a book they're interested in.

She is used to the shelves being stocked, but last week she stopped by and it was empty, something she says she'd never seen.

Just one day earlier she says it was packed with almost 30 books.

What really stood out to Farris upon a little investigation was that the other nearby "Little Free Libraries" had also been swiped clean.

"Someone's taking them to sell in garage sales, or they're taking them to sell at half price books," Farris assumed.

She admits it's not serious, but points out it's the simple principle, don't take advantage of one trying to give back.

"If they're coming through routinely and cleaning out libraries that are intended for wider audience, then nobody will participate in them anymore, that'll kill it for everybody"

Now, she has a message for the thieves.

"Stop doing that, read one of the books that you're taking."

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycypresstheftbookslibraries
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News