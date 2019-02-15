SOCIETY

Flight from Dubai to Houston delayed over drone sighting

EMBED </>More Videos

Flight from Dubai to Houston delayed over drone sighting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --
Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, briefly halted flights over an alleged drone sighting.

The airport says it halted flights from 10:13 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday over "suspected drone activity." It says flights were later resumed.

Alleged drone sightings have previously disrupted flights into the airport, which is the base of the long-haul carrier Emirates.

At least one flight from Dubai to Houston was delayed nearly an hour.

Drone owners are now required to register with the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority. Authorities also ban hobbyists from putting cameras or lasers on their drones and flying in certain areas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrones
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
THE 60: Man's bathroom warning mistaken for bomb threat
Couple together for 26 years marries on Valentine's Day
Singing Valentines are ready for delivery in Houston
Harris Co. judge died a week after discovering her cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found stuck in air vent of home in northeast Houston
'HELP! HELP! HELP!' Man describes moments he heard screaming from woman stuck in vent
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
What we know about the Jussie Smollett investigation
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
Driver slams into house in NE Houston while homeowner slept
Weekend Weather: Enjoy warm temperatures now before cold returns
Woman's BMW totaled during test drive at brake and tire shop
Show More
Woman in custody after fatal shooting on Valentine's Day
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
Mom ignored alleged abuse of slain baby daughter: police
Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. and showers return this weekend
Boy, 10, reported missing by CPS actually with mom: lawyer
More News