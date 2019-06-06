Society

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

A father and his infant son have gone viral after an adorable video surfaced of the two pretending to have a "conversation."

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by the toddler's mother, Shanieke Pryor, shows the toddler, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with his father.

Despite the toddler's babbling, his father Deztin Pryor, attempts to communicate with him.

"They need to work on that, right?" Deztin said.

"Yea," the toddler responds while pointing his finger to the television screen.

Deztin continues the conversation by asking his son if he saw something on the TV.

The toddler responded, "No," before continuing his sentence in baby-talk.

The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, has been shared more than 1.1 million times on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videofacebooksocial mediatoddleru.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News