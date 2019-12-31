Family honors 7-year-old shot and killed 1 year after death

The girl's father, her step-mother and family stood in a grassy area on Monday near the Beltway, close to the spot where she lost her life.
"This year, it's been hard," said the girl's father Christopher Cevilla. "It's been a nightmare for me and my family. This day is really weighing hard on all of us, because it's a year gone by without our angel, our baby. We wouldn't wish this on our worst enemy. It's just rough for us right now."
Jazmine was shot to death while she was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters on a Sunday morning. Investigators believe it was a case of mistaken identity.
Cevilla recently started the Jazmine Cevilla Outreach Program. He said his family wants to help other families experiencing similar heartbreak.
A candlelight vigil is being held in honor of the little girl on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Guests are being asked to bring purple or white balloons.
Two men were arrested and indicted for Jazmine's death. They're both out of jail, on bond, and awaiting trial. Earlier this summer, a judge lowered the suspects' bonds, leaving the family in even greater heartache.
"Why would you lower the bond on a capital murder charge of a child that's 7 years old?" asked Cevilla in July.
