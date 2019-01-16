BUZZWORTHY

Dr. Pepper petitioning to become official soft drink of Texas

Dr. Pepper petitioning to become official soft drink of Texas

Could the Lone Star State finally have an official soft drink? Yes, if Dr. Pepper has anything to do with it.

The soft drink company started a Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas.

The petition has more than 5,500 signatures and counting.

What you miss when you leave Texas



Dr. Pepper was created in Waco in 1885 by a pharmacist named Charles Alderton. He worked at a drug store owned by a man named Wade Morrison.

Legend has it that Morrison named the drink Dr. Pepper after the father of a young girl he was once in love with.

Dr. Pepper is the oldest major soft drink brand in the U.S.

