The soft drink company started a Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas.
The petition has more than 5,500 signatures and counting.
Dr. Pepper was created in Waco in 1885 by a pharmacist named Charles Alderton. He worked at a drug store owned by a man named Wade Morrison.
Legend has it that Morrison named the drink Dr. Pepper after the father of a young girl he was once in love with.
Dr. Pepper is the oldest major soft drink brand in the U.S.
