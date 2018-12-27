SOCIETY

What people miss about living in Texas

What you miss when you leave Texas (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here in the Lone Star State, we are fortunate to be able to brag about a lot of things. Texas is a melting pot of people, food and music. And while many love it too much to leave, others may decide to start a new journey elsewhere, causing them to miss many of these things we all hold dear.
FOOD
Whataburger -- It really should be the official restaurant of Texas.

SEE ALSO: Pastor's song about Whataburger's greatness touches the world

McKinney pastor's video about Whataburger goes viral
What do you do when the Whataburger that you're nomming down on is so good that you spontaneously burst into song? You belt it out loud and proud!


Those who leave Texas say they miss breakfast tacos, Tex Mex, good 'ole Texas BBQ (there's nothing like it!) and homemade tamales.

While you can buy Blue Bell ice cream in some other states, it remains an iconic part of Texas.

When gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel came home from the Olympics in Brazil, one of the first things she did was go to Shipley's Donuts. Their donuts are delish, but it's their kolaches that most people miss. If you're not from Texas and think a kolache is just a pig in the blanket, it most definitely is not.

Closing out the food category is a morning meal rolled up in a fresh tortilla - breakfast tacos. If you think a breakfast taco is the same as a breakfast burrito, you're simply wrong.
SHOPPING
Buc-ees -- the convenience store to end all convenience stores. It's been named the best rest stop in America.

From beef jerky, to Beaver Nuggets and the cleanest restrooms around, Buc-ees is a Texas legend. But you won't find them beyond the state border.

Buc-ee's: Meet the 'beaver' behind the brand
If you've never heard of Buc-ee's, just know it is Texas's must-stop road stop.


Grocery store giant HEB is so popular, people are taking their senior photos there. It started as a small, family-owned store in the Hill Country more than 100 years ago, but it's much more than just groceries now.

Local HS student shows her love for HEB with senior photos
Eileen Lynch is a senior at Cinco Ranch High School.
TOTALLY TEXAS

Every spring, people flock to the bluebonnets for photo ops. The state flower makes for the perfect picture with the kiddos.

RELATED: Inside the majesty of Chappell Hill's bluebonnets
Inside the majesty of Chappell Hill's bluebonnets
One of the most popular places to admire the bluebonnets is the small town of Chappell Hill, located along Highway 290 just east of Brenham.


While Texas is one of the most populated states in the U.S., it still holds a small town feel with its southern hospitality. Many people who move out of state say there's nothing like the kindness of Texans.

Others say they also miss the fact that Texas does not have a state income tax, floating the river and trips to the Hill Country.

After reading this, how could you want to live anywhere else?
