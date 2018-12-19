SOCIETY

Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped near trash bin in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple stumbled upon dozens of dumped Amazon packages that were left near a trash bin in Rolling Hills Estates. (KABC)

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, California --
A couple stumbled upon dozens of dumped Amazon packages that were left near a trash bin in Rolling Hills Estates.

All 34 packages had a destination in Los Angeles and were found near a dumpster about 20 miles away from the city.

Kim and his wife Valerie, who only want to use their first names, found the packages during their afternoon walk.

They said they first thought the boxes were empty.

"And then we got over and it was like, 'Woah. None of these are empty. They're all full.' It was a pile of stuff," Kim said.

They felt they had to bring the packages in, fearing they could be holiday gifts.

"You've got to figure at this time of year that probably nine-tenths of it are Christmas presents that were never going to get delivered. I said, 'We've got to pull them in, because these people need to get their packages,'" Valerie said.

The couple called Amazon and Valerie gave them the tracking numbers to figure out the carrier.

"This is a private carrier that Amazon hires to deliver these packages," Valerie said.

But, exactly who left them behind and is still a mystery.

"I don't know if it's somebody wanting to be done with work earlier that does deliveries for them and just wants to be done and not have to go make each individual stop," Valerie said.

Now, the couple is left with the packages and awaiting instructions from Amazon.

"If these were one of my packages, I would certainly be upset that they just got dumped," Valerie said.

Valerie said she later got a response from Amazon that she thought "read like a form letter" as if she had filed a complaint about a missing package.

She went on to say that it provided no information or guidance about what she or her husband should do with the packages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshoppingamazondumpingbizarreu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
More Society
Top Stories
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
First-year varsity football team gets chance at state championship
Two women accused of stealing 70 items from Galleria
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
Estranged husband wanted in murder of Houston mother
Show More
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
UPS driver accused of stealing packages before Christmas
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
15-year-old missing Galveston County girl found safe
More News