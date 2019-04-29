Dive into this inflatable water park opening on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Make your weekend and summer plans now.Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is opening a floating water park May 4.Waterloo Adventures says it all starts with a boat ride to their "Adventure Island," where you can swing, bounce and swim your way through a 600-foot state-of-the-art challenge course that includes climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, hurdles, balance beams and bridges.Basically, it sounds like you'll be getting a full workout, all while having a good time.You have to be at least seven years old to enjoy the park, which is described as "Ninja Warriors" on the water.You'll also get unlimited access to their island.Ready for your exotic vacation on Adventure Island?The excursion rate costs $54 plus tax. Reservations are required.If you want to get paid to be at the water park, Waterloo Adventures is also hiring for the 2019 season.