Coronavirus

HCSO deputy died alone of COVID-19 after taking retirement trip

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dlisa Nunez has great memories of her dad growing up. She was the only girl and the oldest.

"One of my favorites is when he taught me how to ride a bike," she recalled.

Hilbert Nunez had a long career with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, working there for 34 years. Once he retired, he traveled a lot.

"That's something that he always talked about, and I'm glad that they got to do it," said Dlisa.

READ ALSO: Father gives 6,100 gallons of hand sanitizer to Houston hospital that saved his daughter
EMBED More News Videos

LOCAL HEROES: Whitmeyer's Distilling is donating hand sanitizer to Texas Children's after the hospital saved one of the owners' daughters.



Dlisa said not long after he returned from a trip overseas, her dad became sick along with three other family members. One of them was hospitalized.

Hilbert also went to the hospital and died weeks later the day before Easter.

No one could visit him.

"I would think about when he was there, did he know he was alone?" wondered Dlisa. "Did he understand what was going on? People just don't understand, until you live it, that this is very serious and very heartbreaking."

If she could tell him one thing, Dlisa's message is simple.

"I would have told him how much I love him, and that I didn't want him to be suffering anymore," she said.

While he will be dearly missed, there was one family member he didn't get to meet: his first great-grandchild.

"His name is Zayne," said Dlisa. "Unfortunately, my dad never got to meet him and he never will."

She's urging people to stay home to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"This is going to be temporary and when this is over, you'll still have each other if you follow the rules."

READ ALSO: Restaurant in The Heights 'sees light at the end of the tunnel' after receiving $1,000 tip

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirus deathscoronavirusfamilyharris county sheriffs officecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Teachers to Abbott: Keep schools closed to prevent longer closures
'Extremely dangerous' man wanted in wife's death
Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
Houston-based Weatherford laying off 6,000 workers
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Show More
Texans' O'Brien talks about DeAndre Hopkins trade for 1st time
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
HISD to distribute food for up to 3,000 families at NRG Stadium
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about reopening Texas
More TOP STORIES News