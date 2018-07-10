SOCIETY

New Orleans family chooses unusual way to remember dead man at his wake

EMBED </>More Videos

Dead man posed in front of video game at his wake (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
The family of Renard Matthews wanted to remember him as he lived, honoring his memory in an unusual way at his wake.

Renard was killed in New Orleans two weeks ago. He was only 18 years old, and his family chose to have his body prepared for Sunday afternoon's wake in a way that they want to remember him.

At the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Renard was sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen, WGNO-TV reports.

Matthew's mother Temeka says her son was a bit of a homebody, who only recently started to venture out to walk the dog she'd recently gotten him. Temeka Matthews also said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Family and friends gathered for Sunday's wake. Renard Matthews will be buried Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfuneralbuzzworthyu.s. & worldLouisiana
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News