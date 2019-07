EMBED >More News Videos Boy with brain tumor becomes honorary Pct. 4 deputy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughter of a fallen deputy was not without fatherly support for her prom.Alyssa Barrera was surrounded by her "blue family" on Saturday.Deputies from Precinct Four were happy to pose for pictures with Alyssa after the death of her father Deputy G. Barrera.The photoshoot was complete with patrol cars and a "Thin Blue Line" flag.