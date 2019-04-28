Society

8-year-old boy with brain tumor becomes honorary Pct. 4 deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Precinct Four deputy constable was just arrested by the department's newest member, but it's not what you think.

The newest deputy is eight-year-old Parker Fortenberry.

Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumor as an infant and is legally blind, but that hasn't stopped him from wanting to catch the bad guys.

Parker arrested the deputy and placed him in a jail cell and was even able to sit in a patrol car.

Deputies say Parker is their hero and they will always have his back.
