COVID-19 Texas: Not all counties have ordered restaurants, bars to close

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Houston and Harris County dine-in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs have been ordered closed, other counties in the area are not making the same demands.
Here is how each county in the Houston area is handling the operation of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs:
Harris County
All bars and nightclubs in Harris County, including those in the county's unincorporated areas, have been ordered to shut down in order to maintain social distancing for 15 days.
The closures began on March 17. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said all of the county's restaurants must only offer drive-thru and delivery services and must shut down any dining areas.
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said a hotline has been set up for people to report any sightings of overcrowding at bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
She also said citations carrying up to a $2,000 fine may be issued.
Montgomery County
While Montgomery County area-restaurants and bars were still allowed to operate, county authorities ordered occupancy to be reduced to 50 people or less, and tables have to be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Movie theaters are limited to 25 people or less per screen.
Fort Bend County
Restaurants and bars must reduce capacity to 50 people or less, and tables have to be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Movie theaters are limited to 25 people or less per screen. The order is in effect until at least April 1.
Galveston County
While events have been limited to less than 50 people, no county-wide declarations or orders had been made as of Tuesday morning. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry called the order "illegal," and is not something he was contemplating.
Brazoria County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Waller County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Austin County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Chambers County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
This video above is from a previous story.
READ MORE: What we know about the Houston-area coronavirus cases
RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
COVID-19 Texas: Not all counties have ordered restaurants, bars to close
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News