Plans for 'straight pride parade' underway in California

MODESTO, California -- Plans for a straight pride parade are underway in California.A flyer circulating on social media is advertising the event in late August in the City of Modesto.So far the city has not provided the event planner with a permit.Feelings about the event are mixed.One woman said, "I don't think we need to give a permit for anything that when you go to the page, it talks about whiteness. It talks about western civilization. It talks about being Caucasian."One man called it "ridiculous."Another woman said, "If I'm here, I'll be there."The organizer says he is part of the "National Straight Pride Coalition."He says the event is his group's cultural answer to their opponents.