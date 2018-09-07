HOMELESS

Constable deputies help homeless couple whose shoes were stolen get back on their feet NW Harris Co.

A young, homeless couple is back on their feet, thanks to Precinct 4 constable deputies.

Authorities responded to a welfare check at Cypresswood and I-45 Friday when they found the couple sleeping on the sidewalk. An investigation revealed they were both homeless and were trying to get to a friend's house down south.

Constable deputies noticed that neither one of them had shoes and their feet had blisters.

The couple told deputies that during their travels someone stole their shoes, so they had been walking barefoot for the last few days.

Authorities say deputies Christopher Jackson, Keira Teamer and Stephanie Olvera decided to pay a visit to the local Target store, where they bought both of them socks and shoes for the rest of their trip.
