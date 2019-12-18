feel good

Conroe ISD graduate donates over $7K to pay off lunch debts

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the season for giving and a former Conroe ISD student did just that, by giving to his alma mater.

On Tuesday, Conroe ISD announced that a graduate from Conroe High School donated funds totaling over $7,000 to pay off the lunch debts of Washington Jr. High and Conroe High School students.

According to the district, the donor, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to "extend a challenge to others to make a difference in the lives of students this holiday season."

"There is so much I owe to the teachers, coaches, students, and parents I grew up with in Conroe. It was and continues to be a close, supportive community, where you learn to take care of your neighbors," the donor told the district.

Conroe ISD said the former student attended the district from elementary through high school and dawned the donation on his own experience.

This is the second donation Conroe ISD has received. Just last month, an anonymous donor paid it forward and donated over $1,400 before Thanksgiving for students at Oak Ridge Elementary school.

SEE ALSO:

Anonymous donor pays off Conroe ISD students' lunch debt

Kindergartener sells cookies, hot cocoa to pay off lunch debts for 123 students at school
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroelunchgood newsdebtdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
5-year-old sells cookies to pay off 123 students' lunch debts
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
'Happiest tears ever' as 9-year-old finishes three years of chemo: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston Thursday morning
Roadwork on Texas roads on hold, but this is for how long
Family of missing mom, newborn speak out
Show More
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
Why people love coming to this iconic bar in Montrose
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
More TOP STORIES News