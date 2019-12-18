Conroe ISD graduate donates over $7K to pay off lunch debts

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the season for giving and a former Conroe ISD student did just that, by giving to his alma mater.
On Tuesday, Conroe ISD announced that a graduate from Conroe High School donated funds totaling over $7,000 to pay off the lunch debts of Washington Jr. High and Conroe High School students.
According to the district, the donor, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to "extend a challenge to others to make a difference in the lives of students this holiday season."
"There is so much I owe to the teachers, coaches, students, and parents I grew up with in Conroe. It was and continues to be a close, supportive community, where you learn to take care of your neighbors," the donor told the district.
Conroe ISD said the former student attended the district from elementary through high school and dawned the donation on his own experience.
This is the second donation Conroe ISD has received. Just last month, an anonymous donor paid it forward and donated over $1,400 before Thanksgiving for students at Oak Ridge Elementary school.
