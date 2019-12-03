Anonymous donor pays off Conroe ISD students' lunch debt

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An anonymous donor moved by the spirit of giving paid off hundreds of dollars in lunch dues for Conroe students.Conroe ISD told Eyewitness News the person donated over $1,400 just before Thanksgiving for students at Oak Ridge Elementary School.The school principal says the donor has no connection to the school and just wanted to pay it forward after witnessing his father do a similar deed.We've seen multiple acts of kindness similar to the one at Oak Ridge. During the summer, a 9-year-old boy paid off his entire third grade class' lunch debt.