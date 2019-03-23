Society

Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens

A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

321 Coffee is a special partnership between NC State University students and young people with special needs.

You can join them for coffee from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market.

Since 2016, 321 Coffee has been operating a pop-up coffee stand on the NC State campus.

Lindsay Wrege came up with the idea and enlisted help from fellow students. She says she was inspired by Bitty & Beau's coffee in Wilmington.

"This shop showcases the strengths of those with intellectual and developmental delays; not just that they can make a great cup of coffee, but also the unique values they bring to society," said Wrege.
