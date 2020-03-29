coronavirus texas

City of Galveston shuts down beaches until April 5

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galveston has shut down all public beaches in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order will go into effect Sunday, March 29 at 2:45 p.m. and last until Sunday, April 5. The city will also restrict vehicle traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall.

As nearby counties continue to issue various 'Stay-at-Home' orders, residents were encouraged to enjoy outdoor activities such as traveling to the beaches until the emergency order was issued.

Sunday, city officials signed the emergency declaration they attempted to avoid.

The order reads, in part:

"The City of Galveston had attempted to avoid closing public beaches because it is our desire that residents have an area to exercise and get fresh air while maintaining safe social distancing. However, it is clear that there are many people visiting from other areas in defiance of local, state and national travel recommendations and/or restrictions. As a result, the City of Galveston must restrict access to the public beach. The Texas General Land Office will not allow the beach to remain open to residents only. As a public beach, it must be closed to all. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Galveston as soon as these orders have been lifted."

Violators of the order face a Class C misdemeanor, according to the city.

Saturday, Lake Houston closed its beaches and sandbars for similar reasons, and said despite the closures, beachgoers continued flocking in groups.

READ MORE: Officials issue warning to Lake Houston visitors who aren't practicing social distancing

EMBED More News Videos

If you're hanging out at Lake Houston, remember to still practice social distancing.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestongalveston countycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Dave Ward asks for prayers for wife with double pneumonia
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 11 states
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Dave Ward asks for prayers for wife with double pneumonia
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 11 states
Mayor Turner discusses update on city COVID-19 efforts
Harris Co. reports 1st inmate to test positive for COVID-19
928 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Show More
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Slow test results delaying COVID-19 diagnoses
DPS troopers screen passengers at Texas airports
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Warming up ahead of front
More TOP STORIES News