Are you ready to toss your Christmas tree?Starting today, if you live in Houston you can toss your tree at one of the city's free-drop off recycling sites.If you receive trash pick-up from the city of Houston, you can place your tree on the curb, however, it's only on designated tree waste days.Also, before you toss your tree out make sure you remove the lights and ornaments.For details on recycling sites and other acceptable items you can put out, click here