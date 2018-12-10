Christmas came early to a family in Splendora all thanks to more than 30 wrecker companies who spread some holiday cheer.The tow truck drivers gifted 3-month-old Cody and his siblings, 3-year-old Brantly and 4-year-old Landyn, the ultimate holiday present.Cody is scheduled for open heart surgery this week and with medical expenses putting a strain on the family, the drivers took it upon themselves to throw him a party at the YMCA near Patton Village.Cody and his brothers loved the Christmas tree and were quick to unwrap their presents.