Chip, Joanna Gaines donate $1.5 million to St. Jude from social media campaign

The "Fixer Upper" stars redesigned the playhouse at the Target House, a long-term housing facility for patients and their families located just three miles away from St. Jude's. It features nearly 100 furnished apartments for those who will be on the St. Jude's campus for more than 90 days.
The Gaines' redesign, featuring white shiplap and black metal accents, mirrors the couple's signature aesthetic from their television show.
"When we were designing this playhouse, we knew we wanted it to feel whimsical and fun-that was the inspiration behind we details like the colorful flowers in the flower boxes and the sweet kitchen area," Joanna said in a news release. "Our hope is that this space brings a bit of joy to the families here."
The redesign, announced this week, was unveiled earlier this month at a garden party for patients hosted by the Gaines and Target. During the event, the couple also presented St. Jude's with a $1.5 million check that included more than $988,000 raised through their #ChipInChallenge social media campaign and a $547,000 matching donation.
Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Florida Georgia Line and Kacey Musgraves are among those who chipped in, according to St. Jude's. The challenge also raised $512,000 for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which uses physical activity to support cancer survivors.
It's not the first time the Gaines have left their mark on the Target House: they redesigned the dining room in 2017.
"We left our last experience at St. Jude feeling changed," Chip said. "What they do at the hospital is nothing short of amazing and we're just honored that we get to spend time with these kids and their families."