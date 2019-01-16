GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Celebrity chef Jose Andres opens pop-up kitchen to feed furloughed government employees in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

Furloughed federal government employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who opened a pop-up kitchen in Washington offering complimentary food for government employees and their families. (World Central Kitchen)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
As the partial government shutdown drags on, furloughed federal employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen on Wednesday opened #ChefsForFeds, an emergency kitchen offering complimentary food and coffee for government employees and their families. The pop-up opened on Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from both the White House and the U.S. Capitol, and served 4,000 meals on its first day.

Wednesday's menu included a toasted ham and cheese sandwich, a quinoa power bowl and roasted fennel and tomato soup. Federal employees with a valid government ID and their families can eat in or take food to go.

World Central Kitchen said the kitchen will be open "every day as long as there is need." The organization posted on Facebook that it was looking for volunteers to help staff the pop-up through the weekend, but all 60 daily volunteer slots had been claimed through Jan. 20 by Wednesday evening.

In a video posted to Twitter, Andres called the partial government shutdown -- which impacts approximately 460,000 government employees of more than a dozen Cabinet-level departments across the country -- a humanitarian crisis.

"I hope it will be a call to action to our senators and congressman and especially President Trump to make sure that we end this moment in the history of America where families are about to go hungry," Andres said in a second video. "We should always come together as we the people. As Americans...Republicans, Democrats, all Americans."



President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensuring that those impacted by the shutdown will be paid -- though not until a new appropriations bill is signed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsgovernment shutdownwashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrity chefbe inspiredact of kindness
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
TSA checkpoint shutdown continues at IAH terminal
Some schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Free food for families affected by government shutdown
TSA screener with 7-month-old: 'It's getting harder each day'
More government shutdown
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Texas couple baby draft gender reveal goes viral
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
Two refugees killed by suspected drunk driver
Man accused of plotting White House attack in custody
Turner, fire dept. union spar over Prop B implementation
Opioid addiction harder to ignore as odds of overdose rise
TSA checkpoint shutdown continues at IAH terminal
Show More
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston
Woman claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
QB Jalen Hurts transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
More News