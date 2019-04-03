htx sugar land

CBD store opens in Sugar Land

EMBED <>More Videos

CBD store opens in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- From CBD oils to pet products, you can find it all at Sacred Leaf Zero in Sugar Land.

The cannabidiol store opened March 29 at 2575 Eldridge Road. The store offers 100 percent organic, gluten-free and non-GMO hemp that was extracted with no insecticides.

According to the website, the store sells gummies, pet products, shampoo, conditioner, a full body care line and a beauty line.

RELATED:

Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands

CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston

Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysugar landmarijuanahtxhtx sugar land
HTX SUGAR LAND
HTX Sugar Land: Town Square home to 4 restaurants
UH Sugar Land offers fast-paced nursing program
9 celebrities you may not know spent time in Sugar Land, Texas
Most expensive home for sale in Sugar Land
TOP STORIES
Charges dropped for former deputy accused in Denny's death
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Town mourns 'well-liked, gentle' man killed in KMCO blast
KMCO worker already a burn victim before Crosby blast
Harris County may head to court to try and shutdown KMCO plant
Teachers duct-taped doors after KMCO blast shook school
Sales of Nipsey Hussle music increase after his death
Show More
Socialite cleared of wrong-doing in photo shoot incident
Houston teen inspires after difficult road to Ivy League
Prop B is cheaper, can be implemented faster: Mayor Turner
Mayor chides media for not asking union his Prop B questions
Worker who died in KMCO explosion identified
More TOP STORIES News