CBD store opens in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- From CBD oils to pet products, you can find it all at Sacred Leaf Zero in Sugar Land.
The cannabidiol store opened March 29 at 2575 Eldridge Road. The store offers 100 percent organic, gluten-free and non-GMO hemp that was extracted with no insecticides.
According to the website, the store sells gummies, pet products, shampoo, conditioner, a full body care line and a beauty line.
