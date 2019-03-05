Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- From CBD oils to facial creams, you can find it all at Hemplication in The Woodlands.
But this isn't Colorado, and these products aren't going to get you high.
"It's not marijuana," laughed owner Lisa Hilton. "It's very different."
CBD stands for cannabidiol.
It's from the cannabis plant, but it's extracted from hemp, not marijuana, so it only contains trace amounts of THC, which is the chemical that gets you high.
The FDA doesn't recommend it for health purposes, but some users, like Hilton, say it helps with pain and anxiety.
She used it to recover from two strokes.
"With all the medications I was taking, I was just miserable because I was having every side effect possible on the bottles. And I had about 20 bottles on my nightstand at one time," she explained. "They introduced me to CPD oil and it has changed my life. I'm 100 percent pharmaceutical free."
