CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5121660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looking to start your morning off on a high note? Try Willie Nelson's new pot of coffee.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5123872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four proposed bills seek to expand the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas.

A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with a twist! Amsterdam Co. will serve coffee infused with CBD oil.The oil doesn't cause hallucinations, but proponents say it can help users relax. You'll find it in coffee, milk, smoothies, lattes, and teas at the coffee shop.The owners are negotiating a lease, but they hope to open by this summer in east downtown.