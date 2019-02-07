FOOD & DRINK

CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston

A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with CBD oil.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with a twist! Amsterdam Co. will serve coffee infused with CBD oil.

The oil doesn't cause hallucinations, but proponents say it can help users relax. You'll find it in coffee, milk, smoothies, lattes, and teas at the coffee shop.

The owners are negotiating a lease, but they hope to open by this summer in east downtown.

