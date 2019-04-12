Bus driver becomes unlikely life-changing influence for Channelview ISD kids

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Diane Pinkney has been driving a school bus for more than 10 years for Channelview ISD.Never in her wildest dreams did she think she would be driving children to school. She applied for the position mainly because she needed benefits.It has turned out to be the best thing for Diane, who says she enjoys mentoring kids from kindergarten through 12th grade. She also says she likes helping them walk a straight path that can one day lead them to a better future.Diane's responsibilities do not end when she clocks out of the bus barn. She takes care of her cousin who she rescued from drug addiction, while also attending San Jacinto College to further her own education.