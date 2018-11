EMBED >More News Videos A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

Critics are taking to social media because of a new toy that lets you build a wall.The Lego look-alike playset called MAGA: Build the Wall comes with a President Trump figure wearing a "Make America Great Again" hard hat.The toy is labeled for kids five and up, but the conservative gift retailer that is selling it says it's really intended as a novelty item for adults.