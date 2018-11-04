SOCIETY

Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave

EMBED </>More Videos

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Fourteen staff members at an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Middleton School District superintendent Josh Middleton announced the decision Saturday at a special school board meeting.

After the announcement, the board went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral.

Middleton is about 34 miles west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. The school district offers a migrant education program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsracismcostumesborder wallhispanicu.s. & worldIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Houston restaurants offering discounts to voters
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
'BACK THE BLUE': Brazosport HS honors first responders during game
More Society
Top Stories
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after tying knot
Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
EVERYONE WINS: JJ Watt signs memorabilia for fans in uniform
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY: Few clouds, but pleasant weather ahead
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Dallas Keuchel lone Astro to win 2018 Gold Glove award
Show More
Waffle House hero considers running for mayor
SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Girls, 14 and 15, allegedly fatally shot by stepdad in Katy
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
More News