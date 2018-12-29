U.S. & WORLD

Bride goes viral after she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding

An anonymous newlywed is going viral for the question she posed on a Reddit thread.

The woman wanted to know if she was wrong for kicking a couple out of her kid-free wedding, for bringing their children.

In the thread, the bride explained that the invitations explicitly told guests the ceremony and the reception were adult-only events, excluding the little ones who were actually in the wedding, though those kids were picked up before the reception started.

But long-time family friends, who the bride says she's not very close with yet felt obligated to invite, decided the rules didn't apply to them and brought their infant and toddler.

The bride told the thread she let it go during the ceremony, even though the baby was fussy during their vows.

But when the couple brought them to the reception, the newlywed decided to send her event planner over to see if they had arranged for someone to come get the kids, who were growing more cranky.

When the couple started to argue with the planner, the bride stepped in, only to have her family friend tell her they were perfectly capable of minding their own children.

In the end, things got a bit heated and the woman confessed she snapped and told the couple they needed to go.

The post generated thousands of responses, with most people agreeing the woman was perfectly within her rights to kick them out and the couple was in the wrong.

But others, including some in the woman's own family, disagreed, saying the bride should have ignored it, instead of embarrassing the couple.
