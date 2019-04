April is Autism Awareness month. For every Astros win this month, I’ll be donating $1,000 to my charity @ABforAutism ! Thanks @Easton_Baseball and @adidasBaseball for helping make a difference! — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 1, 2019

April is Autism Awareness Month.When the Astros win during April, Alex Bregman's charity also wins.Bregman announced that he will donate $1,000 to AB for Autism for every Astros win this month.