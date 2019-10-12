Houston's Top Haunted Houses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The best way to celebrate Halloween is by getting scared out of your skin at a haunted house! We asked ABC13 viewers for their favorite haunted houses and attractions around town and put together some of the best.When we asked for your favorites, Creepy Hollow was the overwhelming favorite, hands down. They have been voted the scariest haunted house in Texas, and their website says that even some adults don't make it all the way through. Tickets are $35 for all attractions and $10 speed passes are sold at the box office for access to the front of the line with no wait. There are even coupons available on their site for discounts off admission. An ABC13 viewer said, "You really felt like you got your money's worth." Creepy Hollow is open every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 2, with special hours during the week of Halloween. They're located on 288 in Rosharon.You may have seen Fearshire Farms on the Travel Channel's Halloween's Craziest. Their attractions are a little different because the house is really haunted alongside a real corn field. Built in the early 1900's, the farm house has many rooms and the grounds are just as the family left them, from the front porch to the family cemetery. Tickets range from $20-$45. These attractions provide an extreme scare factor, therefore children under 10 will not be admitted into these haunts. Other attractions such as a hay ride, escape games, campfire pits and more are available to those who desire a less frightening experience. They're located on 288 in Angleton.Houston Scream Fest isn't just a haunted house, it's a haunted festival. They have 10 attractions, including live concerts on stage from different bands each night. They show horror movies on a big screen, have a dance floor with a DJ, carnival games, food vendors and even have a zombie paintball shoot. Police, firemen and active/inactive military get into the festival for free on select nights. Otherwise, general admission is $40 per person and a weekend park pass is $50. They're open Friday-Sunday the entire month of October, and of course on Halloween. Scream Fest is located off the Gulf Freeway near Hobby Airport.Scream World, voted #1 in Houston, has five attractions that are all included in one ticket. General admission is $32, cash only at the door, but is $29 if purchased online prior to entry. A fast pass will cost $42 at the door. Special 'All You Can Scream' passes and group rates are available, as well as discounted rates available on select dates. They are currently open until Nov. 2.The owners of Houston Terror Dome suggest bringing an extra pair of underwear. They said they've improved their haunts with new rooms, new effects and new characters beyond last year's scare factory. Children under 12 may enter, however it is not recommended. Tickets are $20, VIP fast passes are $30 and for an extra $10, you can enter their paintball gallery and fight your fears. Active/inactive military personnel, police officers, firefighters and first responders get $5 off up to two regular tickets with their ID. Seniors 60 years of age or older get $5 off their ticket with ID. They're located on East Freeway in Channelview.REDRUM Haunted House features live music along with three unique attractions, which include Cinegore, Twisted Circus 3D and the Deadwood Asylum. All attractions have had major upgrades and new twists and turns that will leave you crying for your mom. Entries to all three attractions are $35 online and $40 at the door. A VIP Speed Freak pass is $50 online and $55 at the door. Every Sunday night will be Military Appreciation night, so those who've served or are currently serving can get a $20 VIP Speed Freak wristband to the three attractions. REDRUM is open every Thursday-Sunday in October and Halloween night. They're located off East Highway 90A in Richmond.There isn't a house, but come walk The Haunted Trails for the most thrilling outdoor adventure... if you dare! General admission is $25 and a speed pass is $35. Groups of 15 or more save $5 when purchasing online. They're open Friday-Sunday and select weekdays starting Sept. 27- Nov. 2. They're located at 11500 Antoine Dr., just north of the Beltway.There are several haunted tours in Galveston that are open year round. Visitors head to the Historic District to explore its rich history with a haunted twist. Here are a couple of the most popular ones:Since 1996, Phobia's been providing the scariest experiences in Houston. They have five houses you can tour: Dawn of the Machine, Mind Control, Genetic Nightmare, Clown Mania and Darke Institute. Each one lasts about 15 minutes. They're open weekends beginning Sept. 28 - Nov. 2. Coupons and other exclusive offers are available at their official website. Go inside one haunted house for $15, two for $25, three for $35, four for $45 or visit all five for $50. They're located on Beltway 8 South, between 288 and I-45.