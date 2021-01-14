Big League Dreams fields close as League City ends agreement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9410888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A community is rallying behind a high school senior facing a life-altering injury suffered on the practice field.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- In a city already struggling to meet the demand for sports fields on which young athletes can practice and compete, the League City location of Big League Dreams is closed until further notice.During closed session Jan. 12, the League City City Council discussed the business at 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway, which offers at least six baseball fields on which residents can practice and play. After convening in open session, the city council voted unanimously for the city to terminate its agreement with Big League Dreams due to safety concerns."I move to declare the agreement with Big League Dreams terminated," Council Member Chad Tressler said, to which the council voted in favor.The city and Big League Dreams entered the agreement in June 2003, according to letters from the city.According to a Jan. 13 League City news release, the city has determined operations at the facility should not continue until the fields' deteriorating conditions, which include safety and playability issues, can be repaired."League City is exploring all options to make the repairs necessary to reopen the facility. However, due to its current condition, it could take up to six months to find an operator and get the facility in a safe, playable condition," the release reads.The city is attempting to contact players, teams and tournament organizers scheduled for upcoming practice and competition to let them know of the facility's closure. A call line at 281-554-1231 has been set up to answer residents' questions.In November, the city contacted Big League Dreams to let the business know it is breaching the agreement. According to a letter from city attorneys to Big League Dreams, the business had "woefully failed to maintain the sports park according to the standards required by the agreement."Issues included electrical hazards and problems with the heating and cooling systems, restrooms, field conditions and fencing, among others, according to the letter.Additionally, the agreement requires Big League Dreams to pay a fixed maintenance and operations fee to League City by Sept. 30 of each operating year. The fee for 2020 totaled $248,834 and remained unpaid as of November, according to the letter.League City has seen a demand for sports fields for children for years. In response, the city is working to build Bay Colony Park, which would include numerous new athletic fields, but construction is two years away.